CRYSTAL METH NOT A DANGEROUS DRUG IN ZIM

Mr Admire Rubaya said crystal methamphetamine was not
listed in the Schedule of Dangerous Drugs Act Chapter (15:02) and it is not an
offence to deal in or possess it.
Mr Rubaya argued that crystal meth cannot be classified as
a dangerous drug simply because politicians and general members of the public
wanted to refer to it as such.
He said the relevant ministry should first specify crystal
meth as a dangerous drug in terms of Section 14 of Dangerous Drug Act to
criminalise its possession and or dealing in it.
Mr Rubaya raised the argument while notifying the State of
his intention to challenge prosecution of Anesha Brenda Gumbo on charges of
dealing in crystal methamphetamine.
Gumbo was arrested and placed on remand at Harare
Magistrates Court after being found in possession of 98 grammes of crystal
meth. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment