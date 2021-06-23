BUS ROBBERS STILL ON THE RUN : COPS

POLICE yesterday said they were yet to account for the six robbers who attacked a Boundary Express coach along the Harare-Masvingo Highway on Sunday night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed social media reports that one of the six-member gang had been arrested.

“We have noted with concern the social media claim that we have arrested the robbers, we are yet to and appeal for information that may lead to arrests,” he said yesterday.

“If there is anyone who can give us leads, they can contact the nearest police station.”

The 40 passengers and crew on the Beitbridge-bound Boundary Express coach were severely assaulted and robbed of cash and other valuables after the robbers hijacked the bus and commandeered it into a bush near Mushagashe business centre around midnight.

After the attack, the robbers, who were armed with pistols, machetes and knives, drove off in a getaway car.

Some of the injured passengers are admitted at Masvingo General Hospital. Newsday