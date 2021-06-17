BURLARS DISARM GUARD, FLEE WITH US$7 500

A Harare company this week reportedly lost US$7 500 to five armed robbers who disarmed a security guard manning the premises along Simon Mazorodze Road.

It is said that on Monday at around 8pm, the five robbers scaled a precast wall to gain entrance to the premises and went on to disarm the security guard who had a .303 rifle.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday and said a manhunt had since been launched for the suspects.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of five suspects who robbed the company of US$7 500 cash on June 14, 2021 in Waterfalls, Harare.

“The suspects pounced on the victim who was carrying out guard duties at the premises and disarmed him.

“They handcuffed the victim, broke into the reception office and stole the cash. Investigations are continuing,” he said. He urged the public and businesses not to keep large sums of money at their premises.

“We are always urging the public and those conducting businesses not to keep large sums of cash with them. They should not disclose their business dealings to anyone. From the look of it, it appears these suspects had inside information.” Herald