BURLARS DISARM GUARD, FLEE WITH US$7 500

A Harare company this week reportedly lost US$7 500 to five armed robbers who disarmed a security guard manning the premises along Simon Mazorodze Road.
It is said that on Monday at around 8pm, the five robbers
scaled a precast wall to gain entrance to the premises and went on to disarm
the security guard who had a .303 rifle.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday and said a manhunt had since been
launched for the suspects.
“Police in Harare are appealing for information that may
lead to the arrest of five suspects who robbed the company of US$7 500 cash on
June 14, 2021 in Waterfalls, Harare.
“The suspects pounced on the victim who was carrying out
guard duties at the premises and disarmed him.
“They handcuffed the victim, broke into the reception
office and stole the cash. Investigations are continuing,” he said. He urged
the public and businesses not to keep large sums of money at their premises.
“We are always urging the public and those conducting
businesses not to keep large sums of cash with them. They should not disclose
their business dealings to anyone. From the look of it, it appears these
suspects had inside information.” Herald
