BITI THROWS AWAY SUMMONS FOR 2018 VIOLENCE

The incident took place as Biti was coming out of court
where he was being tried for allegedly insulting a Russian businesswoman at the
court premises.
Biti threw the summons on the ground upon being served by
the police officer. In the summons, Biti is jointly charged with Simangaliso
Singo and Jimu Kunaka.
Allegations are that on August 1, 2018, the accused persons
were part of a group which was armed with various weapons staging a
demonstration.
The group was clad in MDC Alliance regalia. According to
court papers, the demonstrators were complaining about the late announcement of
the July 30, 2018 presidential election results.
The accused persons, allegedly acting in common purpose,
marched along Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare towards the Harare international
Conference Centre (HICC) where the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was due to
announce the results of the 2018 harmonised elections.
The demonstrators were allegedly singing, whistling and
chanting MDC Alliance slogans.
When the demonstrators got to the HICC they were dispersed
by police and the accused persons and a group of people proceeded to Fourth Street
bus terminus where they pulled down a billboard with the portrait of President
Mnangagwa and burnt it.
It is alleged that they proceeded to Zanu PF Harare
provincial headquarters where they burnt six vehicles. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment