15 MASVINGO POLY LECTURERS TEST POSITIVE

As the ruling party continues to violate Covid19 lockdown regulations by holdng rallies and big gatherings, 15 lectures marking Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) papers at Masvingo Polytechnic were found to be positive after tests carried out at Mazoredze Clinic yesterday.

Masvingo Poly principal Callisto Muzongondi confirmed the matter to The Mirror and said the Ministry of Health and Childcare has dispatched a team of nurses that is screening students and other staffers for the infectious virus.

The 15 lecturers are from different polytechnics across the country. “Some 15 examiners who are marking HEXCO exams tested Covid19 positive on Tuesday and are in quarantine here. The Ministry of Health has sent in a team that is screening students and other staffers for the lethal virus,” said Muzongondi.

Other higher learning institutions like Bondolfi and Morgenster Teachers’ colleges have also recorded Covid-19 cases. Masvingo Mirror