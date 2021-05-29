WOMAN SCALDS CHEATING HUBBY

A 25- year- old Gweru woman has been arrested on murder charges after she allegedly scalded her husband with boiling oil following a misunderstanding over infidelity.
The husband later died while admitted to a local hospital. Midlands
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the
incident.
He said Grace Mazhata was arrested on Thursday in Harare
after she fled her home in Hertfordshire Suburb, Gweru following the incident
which occurred on Monday.
The now deceased has been identified as Alois Zaranyika. “It
is alleged that the suspect, Grace Mazhata, left home for a church meeting over
the weekend and returned Monday. She found her husband, Mr Alois Zaranyika not
home but he then returned on the same day at around 8pm,” said Insp Mahoko.
He said a misunderstanding then ensued between the couple
resulting in the wife scalding her husband with boiling oil.
“The now deceased then fled from home and sought refuge
next door. Mazhata however followed the husband armed with a log and used it to
assault him all over the body before she was then restrained by some
neighbours,” he said.
Insp Mahoko said Zaranyika was then taken to Gweru
Provincial Hospital where he died two days later.
“Police then tracked down the wife in Harare to where she
had fled. She is now assisting the police with investigations,” he said.
In an unrelated incident, Insp Mahoko said police in Kwekwe
are investigating a murder case in which a 61- year- old businessman from
Forestvale suburb in Kwekwe was found dead in his house.
Insp Mahoko said the businessman Mr Stanley Munatsi’s body
was found lying in the lounge facing upwards with a huge stone resting on his
chest. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.
“It is said some neighbours saw the now deceased Munatsi’s
main house door wide open and went to investigate. Upon arrival, they found
Munatsi’s body lying facing upwards with a big stone on his chest. During scene
attendance, the police observed that the body also had some bruises on the
chest and a deep cut on the back of the head,” he said.
Insp Mahoko said police were appealing for information that
might help in the arrest of the suspects. Herald
