WOMAN SCALDS CHEATING HUBBY

A 25- year- old Gweru woman has been arrested on murder charges after she allegedly scalded her husband with boiling oil following a misunderstanding over infidelity.

The husband later died while admitted to a local hospital. Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

He said Grace Mazhata was arrested on Thursday in Harare after she fled her home in Hertfordshire Suburb, Gweru following the incident which occurred on Monday.

The now deceased has been identified as Alois Zaranyika. “It is alleged that the suspect, Grace Mazhata, left home for a church meeting over the weekend and returned Monday. She found her husband, Mr Alois Zaranyika not home but he then returned on the same day at around 8pm,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said a misunderstanding then ensued between the couple resulting in the wife scalding her husband with boiling oil.

“The now deceased then fled from home and sought refuge next door. Mazhata however followed the husband armed with a log and used it to assault him all over the body before she was then restrained by some neighbours,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Zaranyika was then taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died two days later.

“Police then tracked down the wife in Harare to where she had fled. She is now assisting the police with investigations,” he said.

In an unrelated incident, Insp Mahoko said police in Kwekwe are investigating a murder case in which a 61- year- old businessman from Forestvale suburb in Kwekwe was found dead in his house.

Insp Mahoko said the businessman Mr Stanley Munatsi’s body was found lying in the lounge facing upwards with a huge stone resting on his chest. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

“It is said some neighbours saw the now deceased Munatsi’s main house door wide open and went to investigate. Upon arrival, they found Munatsi’s body lying facing upwards with a big stone on his chest. During scene attendance, the police observed that the body also had some bruises on the chest and a deep cut on the back of the head,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said police were appealing for information that might help in the arrest of the suspects. Herald