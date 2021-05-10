VIOLENCE ROCKS MWONZORA'S PARTY

SEVERAL MDC-T supporters were reportedly injured following intra-party clashes at a senior leader’s house in Marlborough, Harare, on Sunday.

The Douglas Mwonzora opposition outfit yesterday accused the rival MDC Alliance of fanning the violence.

Contacted for comment, top MDC-T provincial official Charity Bango, who hosted the meeting, said: “I have nothing to say on that. You can talk to the party spokesperson on the matter.”

Sources, who witnessed the clashes, alleged that the violence erupted after two rival camps in the MDC-T party clashed over an undisclosed matter. The party took to social media to blame the MDC Alliance over the clashes.

“MDC-T Harare West district members gathered for a gap-filling meeting yesterday were attacked by MDC Alliance violent thugs. The violent thugs were gathered at Civic Centre in Marlborough. They attacked women and children and stabbed five MDC-T members,” MDC-T Harare province said.

But MDC Alliance provincial youth secretary Denford Ngadziore said he had nothing to do with the incident.

“During the said period and times of the allegations, I had made a special visit to some State institution with all the evidence in the public domain,” he said.

Police could not confirm the alleged clashes. Newsday