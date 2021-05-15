UNLICENCED DRIVER CRASHES INTO ED'S MOTORCADE

An unlicensed driver yesterday appeared in court facing allegations of ramming into a State motorcade along Bulawayo Road in Harare.
Tatenda Mupariwa (26) appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court
charged with negligent driving and driving without a licence.
He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared
before Mbare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini, who remanded him to May 24 for
trial.
The State led by Miss Tatenda Mutawarira alleged that on
Monday at around 10am, Mupariwa was driving his Honda Fit west along Bulawayo
Road intending to turn right into Golden Quarry Road.
Munyaradzi Marimo, the first outrider leading the State
motorcade, was on duty riding a motorcycle east sounding a siren signalling
motorists to pull over to make way for the motorcade.
It is alleged that Mupariwa turned right in front of the
oncoming first outrider, resulting in the collision.
Marimo is said to have sustained facial injuries and was
rushed to ZRP Morris Camp Hospital for treatment, while Mupariwa was rushed to
West End Hospital after sustaining injuries too.
The State alleges that Mupariwa turned right in front of
oncoming vehicles and failed to stop when he saw that an accident was imminent. Herald
