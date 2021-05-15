UNLICENCED DRIVER CRASHES INTO ED'S MOTORCADE

An unlicensed driver yesterday appeared in court facing allegations of ramming into a State motorcade along Bulawayo Road in Harare.

Tatenda Mupariwa (26) appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court charged with negligent driving and driving without a licence.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini, who remanded him to May 24 for trial.

The State led by Miss Tatenda Mutawarira alleged that on Monday at around 10am, Mupariwa was driving his Honda Fit west along Bulawayo Road intending to turn right into Golden Quarry Road.

Munyaradzi Marimo, the first outrider leading the State motorcade, was on duty riding a motorcycle east sounding a siren signalling motorists to pull over to make way for the motorcade.

It is alleged that Mupariwa turned right in front of the oncoming first outrider, resulting in the collision.

Marimo is said to have sustained facial injuries and was rushed to ZRP Morris Camp Hospital for treatment, while Mupariwa was rushed to West End Hospital after sustaining injuries too.

The State alleges that Mupariwa turned right in front of oncoming vehicles and failed to stop when he saw that an accident was imminent. Herald