TWO ZIMBAS IN 1M PULA HEIST

TWO Zimbabwean men are languishing in a Botswana prison after being arrested for armed robbery where a local businessman lost cash and valuables worth 1 million Pula in Gaborone.
Castro Ncube (34) and Shylock Makoni (39) were arrested in
dramatic fashion after they allegedly attacked and brutalised businessman, Ish
Handa, and his wife on April 28.
The duo and their Motswana accomplice, Kabo Matlhatsi (39),
appeared before the village magistrates’ court in Gaborone facing charges of
armed robbery.
The gang was denied bail by magistrate Tshepo Thedi. The
trio and five others, who are still at large, are accused of robbing Handa of
property worth about P1 million including a Mercedes Benz vehicle.
In a statement, the Botswana Police Service said: “Two
Zimbabwean males, Castro Ncube aged 34 years residing at Tsolamosese, Shylock
Makoni (39), a resident of Gabane and a Motswana male, Kabo Matlhatsi, also
aged 39 of White City in Gaborone were yesterday (04/05/2021) arraigned before
the village magistrate court in Gaborone for robbery which occurred on or about
28th April 2021.
“The trio was arrested on May 2, 2021 after attacking and
robbing a 76-year-old man of property worth over P1 million at Gaborone North.
“The stolen property included amongst others, a Mercedes
Benz car, cash, jewellery and cellphones.
“The police have since recovered some of the stolen
property. “The accused persons are remanded in prison and they will appear
again for mention on 19th May 2021.
“Meanwhile, police are in hot pursuit of five others who
are still at large in connection with the same offence.” Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a comment