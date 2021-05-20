TRUCK CRASHES INTO ZUPCO BUS, DRIVER DEAD



A TRUCK driver died on the spot after being involved in an accident with a Zupco bus along Luveve Road.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night at around 8PM at the Luveve Road and Huggins Road junction. Bulawayo province police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

Police said the truck driver (26) from New Magwegwe suburb failed to give way at the road junction and his vehicle was involved in an accident with a Chikozho bus operating under the Zupco scheme.

“Circumstances are that the first party was driving a Toyota Dyna truck due south along Huggins Road and he failed to give way at the T-junction of Huggins and Luveve Road where he collided with the second party who was driving an AVM bus due east along Luveve road,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the truck driver sustained serious injuries and he died on the spot.

“As a result of the accident, the second party sustained no visible injuries. The first party sustained head and abdominal injuries and died on the spot. His body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary for postmortem,” said Insp Ncube.

He blamed the accident on speeding by the truck driver who failed to give way.

“The first party’s vehicle sustained extensive frontal damages, shattered the windscreen. The second party’s vehicle sustained frontal and right-side body damages. The accident might have been caused by the first party who was travelling at an excessive speed in the circumstances and failed to give way,” he said.

The police spokesperson urged motorists to adhere to road rules to save lives. “Police in Bulawayo are appealing to members of the public to obey road traffic regulations so as to avoid such accidents from occurring. Also, they must avoid speeding as speed kills,” he said. Chronice