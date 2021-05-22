THUMBS UP : CARRY ON KISSING

Billboards advertising Diesel jeans have been given the
thumbs-up by the ad watchdog after two consumers complained about their
“sexually-charged” images.
The directorate of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB)
considered complaints lodged by Marlen Correia and Annette Rhodes against
billboards in Johannesburg.
“The complaints referred to billboard advertisements in
which the advertiser advertises its Diesel jeans product being worn by various
couples, with each couple seen to be kissing,” the directorate said in its
finding.
“In essence, the complainants submitted that the
advertisements contain images that are sexually charged and not appropriate for
children.”
The advertiser, Bounty Brands, said the ads were part of
Diesel’s global campaign called When Together. Sowetan
