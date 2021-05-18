PRIVATE COLLEGE BOSSES ARRESTED OVER PIRACY

OFFICERS from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) yesterday descended on private colleges in Rusape and arrested eight people on charges of using pirated copyright literature.

The officials from Destiny College, Vista, Herentals College and Futures, among others, were charged with violating provisions of the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act (Chapter 26:05) (Copyright Act).

The suspects were taken to the Rusape CID (Criminal Investigation Department).

They allegedly violated the law through scanning, photocopying, printing and electronic duplication of books.

Though Zacc spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure was not immediately available for a comment, sources at CID Rusape confirmed the development.

“It is an offence to reprint or make photocopies of original books for sale in terms of the copyright laws. At least eight suspects have been arrested as we speak and these are from private colleges in Rusape for piracy. They are currently being held at CID Rusape,” said a source privy to the developments.

Illegal reproduction and photocopying of books is rampant in urban areas where parents are providing a ready market.

Prices of original academic text books are beyond the reach of many parents, forcing them to settle for pirate copies which are cheaper. Manica Post