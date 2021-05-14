PLEASE FORGIVE ME, BEGS PAEDOPHILE AS HE IS JAILED

A 39-year-old paedophile who sexually assaulted seven girls aged between five and 12 years asked the Bindura community for forgiveness before he was sentenced to 55 years in jail.
Kwaramasa Kwaramasa who resides in Bindura’s Chiwaridzo
high density suburb, will serve an effective 45 years after the court suspended
10 years for five years.
Kwaramasa pleaded guilty to the charges and Bindura
magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube sentenced him to 10 years on each of the five
counts of rape, and five years on attempted rape, before suspending 10 years.
In passing sentence, Mr Ncube considered that Kwaramasa was
not a first offender and was pardoned during this year’s Presidential amnesty. He told the court that he does not know what
caused him to commit the crimes.
Kwaramasa lured all the girls into secluded bushy areas
after asking them for directions to various places in Bindura, before raping
them.
Prosecutor Mrs Gossy Mutambu said on May 6 at around 9am, a
nine-year-old girl was playing by the road side with her eight-year-old friend
when Kwaramasa approached them asking for directions to Garati gold panning
site.
He offered a dollar for the assistance, and the
nine-year-old agreed and walked the man towards the Garati site while her
friend returned home.
Upon reaching a grassy area, Kwaramasa ordered the minor to
sit down and he sexually assaulted her. He fled the scene and the minor walked
back home and revealed the matter to her mother.
On March 5, a seven-year-old minor who was coming from
school with her two friends aged three and four, met Kwaramasa who held her
hand and asked to be shown the way to Ran Mine.
She instructed her friends to go home and agreed to
accompany the man. After approaching a secluded bushy area, Kwaramasa raped the
girl and escorted her towards her home after the act.
The matter only came to light on March 15 when the minor
started discharging a whitish substance and revealed the sexual assault.
On April 23 at around 2pm, Kwaramasa met a 12-year-old who
was coming from school with her friend and started chasing them. He caught the
12-year-old and carried her to a grassy area where he raped her and fled.
The minor proceeded home and advised her guardian who
reported the attack to the police.
Using the same method, Kwaramasa raped several other girls.
