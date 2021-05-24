N'ANGA EXTORTS FIVE BEASTS FROM CLIENT, 10 YEARS LATER

A 54-year-old self confessed traditional healer from Mutoko was last week arrested after being accused of extorting five beasts from her client whom she had assisted a decade ago.

Mary Manjoro of Tambara Village, under Chief Mutoko, was arrested together with her accomplices Cosmas Chinyama (32) and Stephen Chapwanya (25).

It is reported that sometime in 2009, Mary Chimusoro (57) took her 11-year-old son who was mysteriously ill to Manjoro for assistance.

It is said that after treating the boy, Manjoro was given a beast, a bucket of groundnuts and two goats as payment.

It is alleged that on May 14 this year, at around 6.30pm, Manjoro accompanied by her accomplices approached the Chimusoro and told her that she was instructed by her ancestors to collect five more beasts.

Manjoro allegedly threatened Chimusoro with a spiritual attack on the boy should she fail to comply.

Chimusoro’s husband, George Makufa (76) was allegedly force-marched by the trio to the kraal where the suspects drove out two beasts.

The traditional healer then told the family that she would come back and collect an ox after two days. On May 16, the traditional healer sent Chapwanya who forcibly took an ox from the family.

The following day, the sangoma and her accomplices returned and demanded a beast and six chickens.

Makufa refused to give in to their demands before the trio assaulted him and forcibly took the chickens and a cow. The suspects also took Makufa’s national identity card and an exercise book before leaving.

Chimusoro reported the matter at Mutoko Police Station leading to the arrest of the trio. Police recovered three beasts and five chickens and failed to locate a cow that was reportedly sold in a neighbouring village.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said it is illegal to extort. “It is illegal as that amounts to extortion. People should immediately report such people to the police,” said Inspector Mwanza.

The trio is expected to appear in court today. Herald