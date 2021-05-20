MUKURU LOSES US$100K TO BRANCH BOSSES

A Mukuru branch manager and his assistant allegedly stole US$100 000 from a sealed trunk of banknotes entrusted to their care in February, stuffing the cash they removed into their pockets, and had the security seals replaced in an attempt to shift the blame.
Yesterday branch manager Alexander Zengeni (30) at Send
Money Home (Pvt) Limited, trading as Mukuru, and his assistant Raphel Ruduvo
(34) appeared in court on charges of theft of trust property, that is property
entrusted to their care when the trunk was left in their custody by Fawcett
Security guards for safekeeping on behalf of Inter Africa, a financial
institution.
The two, both represented by lawyer Mr Nathaniel Chigoro,
appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court. They were not asked to plead to the
charges when they appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded
them in custody to today for determination of their applications for bail.
Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, prosecuting, alleged that on
February 23 this year, the security guards handed the two a sealed trunk, which
the two signed for. Zengeni also signed for the money and secured the trunk in
the vault.
Sometime in April, Rudovo was transferred to work at Mukuru headquarters at Tendeseka Office Park in Eastlea, Harare. Upon undertaking a hand-over and take-over routine with Fiona Musandirire, who had been promoted to take his position, Rudovo allegedly handed all other valuables in his care except the cash trunk.
Musandire later discovered that the trunk, which was left
in the vault had broken seals and asked Zengeni and Rudovo, who told her not to
worry. On May 3, Fawcett security guards were sent to collect cash from Mukuru
and Zengeni was notified in advance by someone called Antony from Inter Africa,
where the money was destined.
It is alleged that Ruduvo volunteered to assist Musandire
to process the instruction. Ruduvo asked Fawcett Security guards to put another
set of seals on the trunk, allegedly without checking on the contents.
The court heard that the guards placed the seals and took
it to Inter Africa where it was discovered that the money was missing. It is
alleged that Zengeni and Ruduvo were spotted on the CCTV stashing money into
their pockets. Herald
