MDC A OFFICIAL'S HOUSE BURNT DOWN

A three-roomed house belonging to MDC- Alliance spokesperson for Chikomba West Constituency Noel Kureva was set alight on Saturday afternoon destroying property worth US$3 000.
Kureva confirmed the incident to The Mirror and he suspects
an act of violence from Zanu PF opponents. The matter was reported at Beatrice
Police Station under RRB number 4321996
Police spokesperson Tendai Mwanza said he was not aware of
the incident.
“I have not yet received any information pertaining the
matter but I will contact Beatrice police station when I get to my office,” he
said.
The incident happened at around 3PM when Kureva and his
family were away.
MDC- Alliance Youth Secretary for Chikomba West
Constituency Nyemudzai Mubayiwa told The Mirror that Kureva has been receiving
threats from Zanu-PF supporters who wanted him to vacate a plot he occupies
allegedly because he is a member of an opposition party.
He expressed concern at the increasing number of cases of
political violence in Mash East, the hot bed of political killings in previous
elections.
Zanu PF Chairman for Mashonaland East province Michael
Madanha said the ruling party distanced itself from the incident which he said
was against the Zimbabwean culture.
“As Zanu-PF, we do not support this kind of terrorism. We
are much against this behavior and we are saying the issue must be investigated
by the Police so that the criminals are apprehended.
” There are some individuals who want to tarnish our
polital party as we are towards the elections and they try to cover up using
the Zanu-PF name.
“Again ,we should not be hesitant to talk about the
in-house fights in the opposition party and this might be also the cause,” he
said.
Kureva whose house was burnt in the afternoon when he was
away said he lost property including sofas, television sets, radio, cement,
maize, groceries, bicycles and blankets.
“We suspect the house was burnt down by Zanu-PF merchants
who used to threaten him for staying at plot number 20said Mubayiwa. Masvingo Mirror
