MDC A OFFICIAL'S HOUSE BURNT DOWN



A three-roomed house belonging to MDC- Alliance spokesperson for Chikomba West Constituency Noel Kureva was set alight on Saturday afternoon destroying property worth US$3 000.

Kureva confirmed the incident to The Mirror and he suspects an act of violence from Zanu PF opponents. The matter was reported at Beatrice Police Station under RRB number 4321996

Police spokesperson Tendai Mwanza said he was not aware of the incident.

“I have not yet received any information pertaining the matter but I will contact Beatrice police station when I get to my office,” he said.

The incident happened at around 3PM when Kureva and his family were away.

MDC- Alliance Youth Secretary for Chikomba West Constituency Nyemudzai Mubayiwa told The Mirror that Kureva has been receiving threats from Zanu-PF supporters who wanted him to vacate a plot he occupies allegedly because he is a member of an opposition party.

He expressed concern at the increasing number of cases of political violence in Mash East, the hot bed of political killings in previous elections.

Zanu PF Chairman for Mashonaland East province Michael Madanha said the ruling party distanced itself from the incident which he said was against the Zimbabwean culture.

“As Zanu-PF, we do not support this kind of terrorism. We are much against this behavior and we are saying the issue must be investigated by the Police so that the criminals are apprehended.

” There are some individuals who want to tarnish our polital party as we are towards the elections and they try to cover up using the Zanu-PF name.

“Again ,we should not be hesitant to talk about the in-house fights in the opposition party and this might be also the cause,” he said.

Kureva whose house was burnt in the afternoon when he was away said he lost property including sofas, television sets, radio, cement, maize, groceries, bicycles and blankets.

“We suspect the house was burnt down by Zanu-PF merchants who used to threaten him for staying at plot number 20said Mubayiwa. Masvingo Mirror