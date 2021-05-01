MARRIED WOMAN DIES AT PRIEST'S HOUSE

A married woman has died in a Catholic priest’s house in Lusaka, Zambia after she had lied to her husband she was going for a funeral.
The woman is a member of the Catholic Women’s league from
St Maurice Catholic Church in Lusaka. The Church has suspended Father Abel
Mwelwa and also forced him to pay for the funeral expenses following the
incident.
Father Abel Mwelwa invited the married woman to the parish
house on the night of Holy Thursday. Archbishop Alick Banda eventually
suspended the clergyman as the judicial vicar of the Archdiocese of Lusaka
moments after the occurrence became public.
“I hereby wish to inform you that I have with immediate
effect suspended the Rev. Ringford Abel Mwelwa from the priesthood
indefinitely. With this suspension, he ceases to be Parish Priest for Kaunda
Square Parish. Secondly, the priest also ceases to be the Judicial Vicar of the
Archbishop of Lusaka,” reads a note from the church.
Reports say the woman died after the priest injected some
substance into the deceased. This was in an attempt to abort her pregnancy. The
woman’s family is demanding a proper police investigation into the cause of
death.
0 comments:
Post a comment