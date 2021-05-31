MAN SELLS FORMER EMPLOYER'S CARS, POCKETS US$100K

A Chiredzi man appeared in court last week charged with theft of trust property after he reportedly sold cars belonging to his former employer.
Philip Mafuta, 36, was not asked to plead when he appeared
before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.
Allegations are that between January 2019 and December
2020, and at Green Safari Private Limited Chiredzi, Mafuta, who is a former
director of the company represented by Sam Ulrik Toman Kjellsson, collected a
Toyota Land Cruiser purchased by the company for US$30000 and went on to
register it in his name.
It is further alleged that he also took a Toyota Hilux
purchased by the company for US$25000 and traded it to obtain for himself a
Discovery 4 without the company’s approval and went on to purchase a Honda
Elysion through the company name but proceeded to enter into an agreement of
sale which is in his personal name rather than the company name.
Mafuta reportedly also received US$12 000 and US$19 830
into his bank account from Mr Conolly and Mr Valtar Lavitola respectively which
he did not remit to the company and used it to his own benefit.
The former director is also accused of authorising Chrispen
Mutendi the financial personnel to withdraw US$10 000 which was meant for
clearing the outstanding debt owed to Masapasi Ranch and further proceeded to
convert it to his own use.
The total value involved is US$106 803 and nothing was
recovered.
Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro
