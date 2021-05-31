MAN SELLS FORMER EMPLOYER'S CARS, POCKETS US$100K

A Chiredzi man appeared in court last week charged with theft of trust property after he reportedly sold cars belonging to his former employer.

Philip Mafuta, 36, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Allegations are that between January 2019 and December 2020, and at Green Safari Private Limited Chiredzi, Mafuta, who is a former director of the company represented by Sam Ulrik Toman Kjellsson, collected a Toyota Land Cruiser purchased by the company for US$30000 and went on to register it in his name.

It is further alleged that he also took a Toyota Hilux purchased by the company for US$25000 and traded it to obtain for himself a Discovery 4 without the company’s approval and went on to purchase a Honda Elysion through the company name but proceeded to enter into an agreement of sale which is in his personal name rather than the company name.

Mafuta reportedly also received US$12 000 and US$19 830 into his bank account from Mr Conolly and Mr Valtar Lavitola respectively which he did not remit to the company and used it to his own benefit.

The former director is also accused of authorising Chrispen Mutendi the financial personnel to withdraw US$10 000 which was meant for clearing the outstanding debt owed to Masapasi Ranch and further proceeded to convert it to his own use.

The total value involved is US$106 803 and nothing was recovered.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro