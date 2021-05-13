MAN POUNDS FATHER WITH HOE HANDLE, LEAVES MOTHER FOR DEAD

A mentally challenged man in Gutu went berserk and allegedly killed his octogenarian father by pounding him with a hoe-handle before turning on his mother, whom he left for dead.

Zakaria Madzimure of Gasva village in Chitsa recently struck his father Mr Elias Madzimure (82) with a hoe-handle, inflicting deep cuts on his forehead leading to his instant death inside his kitchen hut.

He also knocked off his father’s five teeth during the gory attack and they were found strewn close to the octogenarian’s lifeless body that was lying in a pool of blood in the hut.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said after killing his father, Zakaria turned on his mother Mrs Rungamirai Madzimure(76) who he also allegedly struck with the hoe handle until she became unconscious.

Thinking that he had killed his parents, Zakaria disappeared. His mother regained consciousness a while later and sought help from other villagers who reported the matter to the police at Bhasera.

Mr Madzimure’s body was taken to Gutu Rural Hospital for a postmortem, while Zakaria was trekked and arrested on the same day. Herald