MAN BEATEN BY WIFE IN FIST FIGHT, SETS HOUSE ON FIRE

A humiliated Shurugwi man set the family’s two-roomed house on fire after he was thoroughly beaten by his wife Susan Nhongo (41) during a physical fight.
About $175 000 worth of property was destroyed during the
incident that happened last month.
Jabulani Ncube (38) of plot 6 Manokore Farm in Shurugwi
pleaded for leniency when he appeared before Magistrate Percy Mukumba at
Shurugwi Magistrate Courta charged with malicious damage of property.
Ncube said he decided to burn the family house after he
lost a physical fight to his wife following an argument.
The State said that Ncube who was drunk on the fateful day
approached his wife and shouted obscenities leading to the fist fight which he
lost resulting in him setting the house alight. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a comment