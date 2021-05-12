MADZIBABA STEALS MERC, SELLS IT

A Johanne Masowe yeChishanu sect leader Madzibaba Bheki was yesterday arrested for theft of a Mercedes Benz.

Madzibaba Bheki, real name Simbarashe Makumbe is alleged to have sold Tafirenyika Gondo’s Mercedes Benz without his consent in exchange for a residential stand.

The vehicle was reported to have been recovered from a third person with all of them being promised to be given the vehicle documents.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the arrest saying the suspect is expected to appear in court today.

“Police arrested a suspect in connection with theft of trust property and the suspect is expected to appear in court today,” said Insp Chazovachii.

Gondo told H-Metro that Madzibaba sold the vehicle behind his back after paying part of the money.

“I was forced to sell my vehicle to Madzibaba Bheki to raise money for my children’s school fees beginning of December last year,” said Gondo.

“I remained with the vehicle documents since he was yet to pay the balance and I later discovered that he had sold it to someone in exchange for a residential stand.

“The person who bought the vehicle went on to sell the vehicle to another person and all of them were being promised to be given the vehicle papers.

“He wanted me to send vehicle documents on WhatsApp but I refused to do that. I trusted him as a man of God but I came to understand that his faith on money was more than his spiritual position.

“I lodged a police report and the vehicle was recovered from another Madzibaba based in Chitungwiza leading to the arrest of Madzibaba Bheki.

In an interview, Madzibaba Bheki confirmed giving Gondo part payment saying the latter was refusing to show him the vehicle documents.

“Gondo forced me to buy his vehicle since I had facilitated for the buying of another vehicle he was selling,” said Madzibaba Bheki.

“He told me that the vehicle documents were in his brother’s name and that raised questions in me and I delayed in paying the balance. The vehicle is in my hands and the rumour that I sold it to another person is not true,” said Madzibaba Bheki before his arrest.