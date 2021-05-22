LIQUOR OUTLET CASHIER SHOT DEAD

A woman employed at Liquor Supplies at Ascot Shopping Centre in Bulawayo reportedly died when she was shot during an armed robbery last night.
When Sunday News arrived at the scene, police were still
removing her body and had cordoned off the area.
Distraught workers were seen seated on the floor in the
outlet while the police were recording statements.
Sources said the employee was shot in the head and died on
the spot.
They said the robbers, whose number could not be
ascertained, also got away with an undisclosed amount of money and police have
since launched a manhunt. Police and the owner of the outlet could not readily
comment on the matter.
Over the past few months, Bulawayo has witnessed an
increase in the number of armed robbery cases. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a comment