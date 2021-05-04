ITS A HOT ONE : COPS REFUSE TO SIGN MAINTENANCE SUMMONS FOR BOSS

A Shurugwi woman has complained that her former husband, a Police Chief Superintendent based at Buchwa in Zvishavane is refusing to sign summons for him to appear before a magistrate in a maintenance case.

Nothankosi Ncube said she has been looking after her daughter since birth 12 years ago without any assistance from Superintendent Gevas Vengesai.

She told Magistrate Sithabile Zungula last week that Vengesai is abusing his position as a Police officer to refuse to sign the summons. She also said all Police officers who are Vengesai’s juniors are also refusing to entertain her.

Efforts to get a comment from Superintendent Gevas Vengesai were futile.

She said she could have done the process through the messenger of court but the process is too expensive for her and is now appealing for anyone who could help to intervene and ensure that her maintenance case is heard.

“I have a child who is 12 years old that he did no support from birth. I went to Buchwa and gave the summons to Police officers who phoned him but he refused to come to the office. I had to sit and wait for him but still he refused to sign when I talked to him.

“Police officers who talked to me said that the issue was a hot one and they would not risk losing their jobs,” said Ncube. Masvingo Mirror