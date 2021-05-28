IN SCHOOL HOLIDAY LESSONS BANNED

GOVERNMENT has banned in-school holiday lessons to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure containment measures are put in place before learners return for the second term.
Schools are set to close for a three-week break on Friday
next week before lessons resume on June 28.
The ban, observers said, was likely to affect students who
spent the better part of last year at home due to successive COVID-19
lockdowns.
In a circular to school heads, district and provincial
education inspectors and directors and teachers’ unions, Primary and Secondary
Education permanent secretary Tumisang Thabela said government had not
sanctioned in-school holiday lessons as a COVID-19 containment measure.
“This notice serves to advise all primary and secondary
schools that in-person holiday lessons for first term holiday have not been
authorised in view of the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for
containment measures to be put in place,” Thabela said in the circular dated
May 26, 2021.
Several schools have been battling COVID-19 outbreaks since
the beginning of the first term with the recent being Goldridge College in
Kwekwe and Sacred Heart secondary and primary schools in Esigodini.
There were claims early this week that a teacher at
Bulawayo’s government-run Khumalo Primary School succumbed to COVID-19.
Cabinet on Tuesday said over 837 COVID-19 positive cases
had been detected in schools since opening in March, 2021.
“Heads of schools are encouraged to fully embrace the
concept of blended/hybrid education services provision through adapting
alternative open and distance learning strategies (inclusive of technology
based and modularised options),” Thabela added.
This is despite the fact that online learning and radio
lessons failed to bridge the gap owing to the digital divide and lack of
enabling telecommunications infrastructure in some remote areas, resulting in
rural learners losing out on lessons.
In September 2020, the Education ministry announced
standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the prevention, early detection and
control of COVID-19.
These include consistent and proper wearing of clean masks,
physical and social distancing, regular and correct hand-washing of hands.
Sports activities are also banned, hot-seating is
discouraged, while a maximum of 35 learners per class and frequent disinfection
of classrooms is encouraged. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment