GUTI HONOURED WITH DOCTORATE

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) last week honoured its chancellor and founder Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti with a Doctor of Philosophy in Social Entrepreneurship degree for his sterling work across the world.
The award was
endorsed by the chief executive officer for the Zimbabwe Council of Higher
Education (ZIMCHE) Professor Kuzvinetsa Dzvimbo at the university’s 5th
graduation ceremony where 230 students graduated with degrees in business,
economics, accounting, education and social sciences.
ZEGU pro-vice chancellor Professor Evelyn Garwe said the
award was a testament of the visionary leadership and inspiration of Prof Guti.
“To you (Prof Guti), innovation, sustainability
entrepreneurship and spirituality are inseparable each leading toward the
betterment of society. Entrepreneurship, social, moral and spiritual
responsibility are our guiding principles as we develop outstanding graduates
using the total person philosophy within education 5.0 framework,” she said.
“We believe that your exemplary work that you imparted on
corporates, small and medium enterprises, academics and philanthropists will
inspire our students to become global citizens and for us to be a global
giant.”
The university has prepared a comprehensive documentary on
the life of Prof Guti to congratulate him and for public consumption. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Prof Guti’s humble beginnings assisted him
in building socio-economic entrepreneurship skills that has led to regional and
international relations.
“This honour is in recognition of you for continuously
devoting yourself to social entrepreneurship which is an approach through which
individuals can produce, develop, fund and implement solutions to social
economic cultural and environmental problems and issues,” he said.
“You have sought innovative solutions to social problems.
Through ‘matarenda’ model of entrepreneurship, you are driving economic
development. This has inspired international
publications in the areas of education, entrepreneurship, sociology, business
and theology. In Zimbabwe a book titled Matarenda (Talents) was recently
published.”
A family representative Dr Steve Simukai they were happy
and proud of the honour bestowed on their father for his accomplishments in the
social and academic sectors around the world. “I express sincere gratitude on
behalf of the Guti family for recognising our father with an honour of
distinction. The pride of the children
is their father. He is our pride, our mentor and our role model. The magnitude and impact your life has had in
this region is unprecedented. Your thirst for God unquenchable and faith
unshakable,” he said.
Director in the office of Minister of State for Mashonaland
Central Provincial Affairs Mr Admore Shereni congratulated Prof Guti saying he
raised the provincial flag higher. “We are the envy of other provinces for
housing this prestigious institution which does not only promote educational
tourism but also contributes to the development strategy within the devolution
agenda. Among the graduates was Herald reporter Martin Kadzere and ZBC staffers
Anna Miti and Justin Mahlahla. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment