GOLD SMUGGLER FREED IN SA

A 33-year-old Zimbabwean man who was yesterday arrested while smuggling gold worth R11 million into South Africa has been granted R100 000 bail by a Kempton Park Regional Court, in Gauteng province.

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire is facing charges of contravening the Customs Act 91 of 1964 and Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005 respectively.

Masinire was arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on Saturday afternoon soon after landing at OR Tambo International Airport.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Kwalase said Masinire was remanded to July 1 for trial.

“The alleged gold smuggler, a Zimbabwean Tishinga Nyasha Masinire was granted bail of R100 000 with stringent conditions (not to leave South Africa and to report at nearest SAPS police stations three times per week) and the matter was remanded to the 1st July 2021 for further investigations,” he said.

Lt Col Nkwalase said upon arrival at the airport, Masinire was requested to scan his luggage at the international arrivals Customs section of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

He said 23 pieces of gold were allegedly found on his luggage and it was established that he had not declared his goods and neither did he have a permit to transport the mineral.

“The Hawks were called to effect the arrest and further investigate. The preliminary investigation by the Hawks revealed that the suspect travelled from Harare to Johannesburg, South Africa,” said Lt Col Nkwalase.

He said the gold contraband had since been seized. Herald