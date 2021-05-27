FOUR TRAFFIC COPS SQUANDER TRAFFIC FINES

Four Mbare Traffic police officers were yesterday dragged to court facing fraud charges after they reportedly squandered money that had been paid by traffic offenders.

The four suspects Linda Chiwandandebvu, 29, Felistas Musandirire, 27, Fungai Sinawaro, 32, and Hazel Moyo, 26, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The complainant is the State represented by Superitendent Spencer Nyararai who is stationed at PGHQ Inspectorate.

It is the State’s case that since the beginning of the lockdown, ZRP Mbare Traffic engaged in traffic enforcement duties to arrest Covid-19 violators and traffic offenders and the impounded vehicles were entered into the impound register and were released upon payment of stipulated fees.

The court heard that on April 27, the PGHQ Inspectorate team led by Chief Superintendent Chitsaka went to ZRP Mbare Traffic to conduct some spot checks on the management of impounds at the station and the team discovered that some vehicles were released without paying fines or using fake Z69Js. H Metro