FOUR TRAFFIC COPS SQUANDER TRAFFIC FINES

Four Mbare Traffic police officers were yesterday dragged to court facing fraud charges after they reportedly squandered money that had been paid by traffic offenders.
The four suspects Linda Chiwandandebvu, 29, Felistas
Musandirire, 27, Fungai Sinawaro, 32, and Hazel Moyo, 26, were not asked to
plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.
The complainant is the State represented by Superitendent
Spencer Nyararai who is stationed at PGHQ Inspectorate.
It is the State’s case that since the beginning of the
lockdown, ZRP Mbare Traffic engaged in traffic enforcement duties to arrest
Covid-19 violators and traffic offenders and the impounded vehicles were
entered into the impound register and were released upon payment of stipulated
fees.
The court heard that on April 27, the PGHQ Inspectorate
team led by Chief Superintendent Chitsaka went to ZRP Mbare Traffic to conduct
some spot checks on the management of impounds at the station and the team
discovered that some vehicles were released without paying fines or using fake
