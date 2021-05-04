FORMER UZ STUDENT STEALS 20 LAPTOPS

A former University of Zimbabwe student was yesterday dragged to court facing 20 counts of unlawful entry after he went on a spree at the institution stealing laptops from students.

Tawanda Chare, 23, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Shaine Bonera.

Allegations are that on the first count, on March 22, the complainant, Butram Maxwell who resides in the Manfred Hostel at the university left for classes and left his two laptops a black Acer and an Asus on the table.

The court heard that while he was away, Chare used duplicated keys to open the door and gained entry and whilst inside, he stole the two laptops and went unnoticed.

He reportedly went on to sell the laptops to Tinashe Karonga and one known as Brise and led the police to where he sold the property after he was arrested committing a similar offence at the college.

The laptops were valued at $38 220 and nothing was recovered. The second complainant is Amen Ndou and allegations are that on April 23, he left his room going to Parirenyatwa Hospital for examinations and left two laptops, an HP pavilion and an HP 250 on the study table.

While Ndou was away, Chare reportedly went to his room and broke the window pane and gained entry and stole the laptops before going away unnoticed.

Ndou discovered the offence when he came back from exams and made a police report and when Chare was arrested at the college, he led the police to where the HP pavilion was and it was recovered.

The value of the stolen property is $50 400 and property valued at $21 000 was recovered.

The third complainant is Brian Tafadzwa Rushwaya and the court heard that he left his room for lectures at 10am on April 26, and left two laptops, a Dell and an HP laptop under the pillow.

While he was away Chare used a duplicate key to open the door and gained entry and stole the two laptops and when he was arrested, he led to the recovery of the Dell laptop.

The total value stolen is $142 800 and $50 400 was recovered.

The fourth complainant is Tapera Makosa and allegations are that he left his hostel around 8am, on April 29, going to Premier Services Medical Investments and left two laptops, a Dell and Fijitsu on the study desk.

While he was away, Chare used a duplicate key to get into his room and stole the two laptops before leaving unnoticed and when he was arrested he led the police to where he had sold the two laptops and all were recovered. H Metro