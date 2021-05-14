FIRST LADY : GOD HAS BLESSED ZIMBABWE THIS YEAR

CHURCHES yesterday came together to pray for the nation in the wake of a surge in ritual killings, drug abuse, loose morals, road traffic accidents and Covid-19 among other issues affecting the country.
It was noted during the prayer session organised by the
Zimbabwe Network Group that youths were being ruined by drugs, hence the call
for God’s intervention.
The theme of yesterday’s event was “God who gave plentiful
rain, preserved life amidst Covid-19 will protect Zimbabweans from drug abuse,
road accidents, loose morals, stop ritual killings and secure our children from
all evils.”
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who was the guest speaker,
said God had relentlessly released his blessings upon Zimbabwe after citizens
approached his throne of grace pleading for enough rainfall and preservation of
life against the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday was not the first time for her to be involved in
prayer as she has previously organised prayers for the nation and between
January 21 and 23 this year she invited all Zimbabwean women to join her in a
three-day prayer and fasting programme.
Addressing the interdenominational gathering, the mother of
the nation said God never let the nation down, but gave it more than enough
rain as confirmed by the meteorological experts.
“You will also remember that most dams spilled for the
first time in many years, a feat synonymous with abundant rainfall. We were
able to plant and harvest and because of the rains, many households have been
sustained in terms of nutrition. Ladies and gentlemen help me in thanking God
for his everlasting love and grace which he continuously showers on this
nation,” she said.
Covid-19-related challenges, the First Lady said, neither
swayed nor moved Zimbabwe from its steadfast faith in God.
“When the pandemic intensified, the church moved a gear up
in prayer against the virus to which everyone is here to confirm that the
effects of Covid-19 were put under lock by our good and faithful heavenly
father who then led our Government to act accordingly.
“The above developments give us enough reasons to gather
here to praise and thank the lord who feeds us as a nation and preserves our
lives as a people,” she said.
The First Lady said when she invited all Zimbabwean women
to join her in a three-day prayer and fasting programme in January, she was
delighted and encouraged by the response she got from churches around the
country and beyond.
“Your positive response confirmed that Zimbabweans do trust
and love their God and can pray for anything in the hope of receiving it by
faith. The birth of my relationship with churches on 22 September 2019 which
saw the establishment of our national coordination committee under the banner
of prayer for Zimbabwe network, no one even thought prayer would become central
in our way of dealing with our challenges and problems,” she said.
The First Lady said churches had proven that their
relationship was complementary as they in turn invited her to their programme.
“Meanwhile, it remains apparent that our problems as humanity
never end as long as we are on this earth. That is why we keep asking and
pleading with God to address our issues one after the other. This time around I
appeal to you and all who are following these proceedings to join us in prayer
against other problems affecting our people.”
The Mother of the nation urged communities to plead with
God to protect and save society against a myriad of ills that seem determined
to wipe away people like drug abuse, loose morals and ritual killings, among
others.
Christians follow proceedings during National day of praise
and worship in Harare yesterday.
“As parents, we know the children we want. Those who
respect their elders, value their bodies and practise chastity. All this can be
achieved by praying for our nation for them to go back to the foundations of
good behaviour. We must also pray against road traffic accidents. Our roads
which are supposed to be linking us have turned into death traps, people of all
ages have perished on the roads. It is important for us to pray for our saviour
to intervene on road accidents and ritual killings so that they become more
cautious of the sanctity of life before killing and abide by the rules and
regulations of our country Zimbabwe. Kuna Mwari hakuna zvinogozha. Mwari
varambe vachitisimbisa uye shoko ravo rigare matiri senyika,” she said.
The First Lady’s voice came as religious leaders also
voiced concern about the surge in ritual killings and accidents.
Daughters of Virtue leader Prophetess Memory Matimbire made
declarations against ritual killings and accidents.
“Jesus is the cornerstone of success you do not need human
blood to have money, you do not need the blood of infants to make money. The
blood of Jesus is enough to make the nation rich we declare no more ritual killings
in our nation, no more blood shedding in our nation, no more accidents in our
nation we declare power of the blood of our lord Jesus in Zimbabwe. Every
spirit that sucks blood we declare be destroyed in Jesus mighty name,” she
said.
Reverend Sabina Chikeya from United Methodist Church spoke
candidly against drug abuse by youths.
She read from 1 Kings 3:20-21 and implored parents to pray
for their children.
“Let’s pray for our children who are being ruined by drugs.
Let us not give these intoxicants time to harm our children. They are making
our children “zombies” while others are dying and we want our children kept in
faith and spirit through prayer. Do not go to sleep as a mother, father,
nation, wake up and let’s pray for our children. If we call God we know these
challenges will disappear. Jesus will hear our cries wherever he is,” she
preached.
Bishop Regina Katsande, the president of Christian Marching
Church, said she was happy with yesterday’s programme which she said brought
about unity in the country.
“We are so happy that Amai has once again brought us
together as churches. There is no church which does not worship God, every
church has a purpose and today we had the same purpose of praying for our
nation. This will help restore our morals. Let us fear God because if we do so,
all things will be fine. We will no longer kill one another. What is critical
is for people to feel Godliness inside them. People are killing one another,
people are stealing and this shows lack of respect for God. People are doing
all sorts of bad things. We must love one another. Let us teach our children
values and morals. How do we teach them? We gather them like this. Young women
are failing to keep their marriages. At their homes their parents would have
tried to teach them something but they would have met other influences.
Therefore, we call upon the Lord. Diseases will also decrease if we pray to
God. If we keep praying, we bring peace in Zimbabwe, in our homes, workplaces
and everywhere we go,” she said.
Madzimai Veronica Kwati from Johane Masowe weChishanu
echoed similar sentiments and praised the First Lay for uniting all churches.
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa dances to Amai Olivia
Charamba’s ‘Africa Restore Identity’ song during National day of praise and
worship in Harare yesterday. — Pictures: John Manzongo.
“By uniting churches, she ensured the word and her mission
reaches the people. She has shown us what to do from socialisation to values
and morality. We may be worshippers but there are some deeper things we cannot
do. The First Lady has shown us the greatness of God by going about helping
people. Wherever she goes she preaches about unity and love.
“The First Lady is not selective. Even when she meets
children she carries them despite how dirty the children will be. You will be
wishing that she carries smart children but she says a child is a child that is
why Jesus said let the children come to me. She is a mother and in her travels
she is moulding us to appreciate what it is that used to be done to raise
morally upright children.
“As a nation we have always been praying to God led by our
mother the First Lady and many challenges which were affecting us declined as
God showed his power. On covid-19, she asked for people to fast for our country
so that deaths and infections decline. Some people died, but some were
saved.During the praise and worship, we also looked at the current challenges
of drug and alcohol abuse and that children are walking nude. Children are now
disrespectful but we are saying as a nation let us put our heads together and
unite to teach our families and telling them how wonderful God is,” she said.
The event was marked by songs of praise and adoration led
by Amai Olivia Charamba, Dorcas Moyo and Police band. Herald
