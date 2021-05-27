FIRE GUTS MPILO HOSP DOCTORS QUARTERS

A flat housing doctors at Mpilo Central Hospital was gutted by fire on Wednesday night. The cause of the fire, however, could not be immediately established.

There was a fire last night at Mpilo Hospital.



Here is where LOOTING of public funds comes in.



The fire brigade turned up with a water pump that was not working!



It is not their fault, good money is thrown at the wrong things like statues and cars for chiefs.#RegisterToVoteZW pic.twitter.com/Hz00AXhUvo