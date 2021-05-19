FEMALE MURDERER FLEES TO MOZA, RESURFACES THREE YEARS LATER

A 23-year-old woman who allegedly murdered another woman with the help of her husband before going to hide in Mozambique has been nabbed after resurfacing three years later.

Tabeth Mashizha of Muzanenhamo Village Chief Chirau was arrested after attending an apostolic church session in Zvimba last Friday. She appeared before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Tamari Chibindi yesterday charged with murder.

Prosecuting Review Nikisi told the court that on August 23, 2018, at Gwamba Village, Mashizha and her husband Stanford Mazibiye a.k.a. Farai Sithole were at Masabera homestead, where they were employed as domestic workers.

On the same day, the couple were left at the homestead in the company of Netty Mangachaya and they had an axe.

Mashizha acting in connivance with her husband and armed with an axe and hammer, struck Mangachaya several times on her head and face and killed her.

After killing her, the couple ransacked the house and stole US$6000 before fleeing to Mozambique.

The Investigating officer detective Sergeant Morris Mlilo opposed bail telling the court that Mashizha had been on the run since the day of the commission of the offence and skipped the border and went to stay in Mozambique for three years. He said she was a flight risk.

He said Mashizha’s accomplice had remained in Mozambique at his parents’ home and if Mashizha was to be granted bail, she was likely to go back and join her husband in Mozambique.

Sgt Mlilo told the court that Mashizha knew illegal crossing points into Mozambique, which makes her cross the border willy-nilly without a passport or travel documents.

Magistrate Chibindi advised Mashizha to apply for bail at the High Court. She will appear again in court on May 31 for routine remand. H Metro