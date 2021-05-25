ED HANDS OVER 18 CARS TO CHIEFS

President Mnangagwa has today handed over 18 vehicles to
traditional leaders as part of Government’s ongoing programme to ensure chiefs
are mobile and to restore their dignity.
Officially handing over the vehicles at a brief ceremony
held at a local hotel, President Mnangagwa said the Isuzu twin cab vehicles
will go a long way in ensuring that traditional leaders were empowered and
enhance their integrity in society.
Traditional leaders who got vehicles are a fourth batch of
chiefs who have benefitted from Government’s ongoing programme.
Today’s event was attended by Vice President Constantino
Chiwenga, Government Ministers, Chiefs Council deputy president Chief Mtshane
Khumalo and several traditional leaders and senior Government officials. Herald
