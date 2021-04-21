ZRP : WE ARE RECRUITING

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has begun a recruitment exercise as it continues to undergo major transformation in adopting a new structure and re-branding to win back public confidence.
However, members of the public have since been warned to be
wary of fraudsters who might want to take advantage of this exercise by
promising them employment within the Police Service.
According to ZRP, applicants should be aged between 18 to
22, have a minimum of five O-Levels including Maths, English and any other
Science subjects attained in not more than two sittings, should be physically
fit, a minimum height of 1.68m and weigh no less than 57kg for males and for
females they should be 1.60m and a minimum weight of 55kg.
Applicants should also be prepared to complete a 5km road
run in 20 minutes for males and 25 minutes for females.
In a statement today, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is recruiting suitably
qualified candidates who are Zimbabwean citizens, physically fit to join the
organisation as general duty constables and train for a Diploma in Police
Studies at Morris Police Academy, an affiliate of the University of Zimbabwe,”
he said.
He said applicants should submit their handwritten
application letters with contact numbers and life history of between 450 to 500
words, copy of ID and copies of educational qualifications in person to the
Officer-in-Charge of any nearest police station on or before May 7, 2021.
Asst Comm Nyathi said only shortlisted candidates will be
advised of the dates and venues of the interviews. Herald
