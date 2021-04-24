ZANU PF YOUTH LEAGUE BOSS APPOINTED AAG PRESIDENT

ZANU PF Youth League indigenisation and empowerment secretary, Cde Mike Chimombe, was on Friday appointed president of the indigenous business lobby group Affirmative Action Group (AAG) at an annual general meeting held in the capital.
He will be deputised by entrepreneur-cum-preacher Passion
Java, Ms Anastancia Ndhlovu, Mr Munyaradzi Kashambe and Mr Mabutho Moyo.
Clifford Hlupeko will assume the role of secretary-general,
while Mr Scott Sakupwanya is the treasurer-general. Ari Goldenstein will be in
charge of communications and advocacy, while Mr Tafadzwa Musukume will be the
legal advisor.
The Herald’s managing editor Ruth Butaumocho was appointed
national executive member in charge of media advisory services. In his
acceptance speech, Cde Chimombe, who previously served as AAG’s president for
Mashonaland West, praised President Mnangagwa for bringing the indigenisation
and black empowerment agenda back on track.
“I am glad that the empowerment agenda has been revived.
Undoubtedly, with a team with the experience, skills and zeal that we have, we
will galvanise the youth, women and other stakeholders to His Excellency’s call
for production as we move to support National Development Strategy 1,” he said.
“We accept the duty ahead and are ready to hit the ground
sprinting. The strength of our organisation will be anchored on our team work
and shared vision. I am just here to steer the agenda, but you are the engine
which will get the job done as a collective.”
Cde Chimombe paid tribute to AAG’s founding president Dr
Philip Chiyangwa for setting the trajectory for black empowerment in the
country.
“Our founding president and the ensuing administrations
sparked the flame that set the trajectory for black Zimbabweans to play an
active role in the economic development agenda of our beautiful country in
general, and in particular in an economy that was structurally difficult to
penetrate,” he said.
“It is that generation that produced the Philip Chiyangwas,
James Makambas, Strive Masiyiwas, Frank Buyangas and the Shingai Mutasas of
this world. It was a generation that set the tone and trail blazed against all
odds. Fast forward to today, we assume the voice of this generation, we take on
the baton with boldness, pride and utmost humility for the task that awaits us
in the Second Republic to support and become active players in the realisation
of Vision 2030 as espoused by His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo
Mnangagwa.”
AAG is a lobby group formed in 1994 to promote black
economic empowerment. It has produced some of the country’s leading
entrepreneurs like Dr Chiyangwa, the late Cde Tendai Savanhu and media mogul Mr
Supa Mandiwanzira. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a comment