ZANU PF FRUSTRATING MY CDF PROJECT : SIKHALA

PARLIAMENT says it will intervene in a matter in which Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala (MDC Alliance) is accusing Zanu PF supporters and Chitungwiza Town Council officials of attempting to stop construction of a community marketplace in his constituency.

Sikhala, the MDC Alliance deputy national chairperson, wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda last month asking him to rein in ruling Zanu PF party supporters he alleged were stalling the project, which is funded by government through the Constituency Development Fund.

In response, Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said the legislative body would engage the relevant authorities so that the project resumes without further delay.

In a letter dated April 21, 2021 written to Sikhala and seen by NewsDay, Chokuda said: “Parliament takes note of the efforts that you made in having the project approved by the relevant authorities and commencement of the project thereof.

“It is, therefore, regretted that the project has stalled as a result of the directive from Chitungwiza Town Council to halt construction.”

He added: “We take note of the fact that you have taken the matter to the courts to seek redress. In our view, the longer the matter stays in the courts, the longer it will take for Zengeza West constituency to benefit from this project. In that respect, Parliament proposes to engage the relevant authorities for dialogue to be given a chance in resolving the matter.”

Chitungwiza Town Council issued a prohibition and enforcement order stopping Sikhala from developing the market despite that the project has approved plans and land was allocated for its construction.

Sikhala then approached the High Court challenging the prohibition and enforcement order and won the matter. However, the council appealed to the Supreme Court. Newsday