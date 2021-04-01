ZACC BOOS SAYS NO TO CATCH AND RELEASE

They were also warned against abusing arresting powers. This
was said by ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo during the graduation
of the basic investigations training programme in Harare yesterday.
A total of 28 students graduated, while 16 others are
expected to do the same two-month training at the commission’s training
academy.
Justice Matanda-Moyo said the role bestowed on them in
various arms of Government involved in the fight against corruption could not
be over- emphasised, particularly at a time when the country was striving to
resuscitate the economy.
“We are all cognisant to the fact that corruption imposes
major economic, political and social instability in our country,” she said.
“Corruption remains one of the greatest barricades to the
resuscitation of a thriving economy in Zimbabwe and hinders the prospects of
the attainment of our Vision 2030.
“Corruption knows no boundaries. It is estimated that
Zimbabwe loses about US$1,8 billion annually due to corruption, smuggling, tax
evasion/ avoidance, money laundering practices, illicit financial flows,
externalisation of foreign currency, unlawful and illegit- imate deals and
transactions, under- ground foreign-exchange transactions, under declaration of
imports and exports among other corrupt conduct.”
Justice Matanda-Moyo said one very important strategy of
fighting corruption was being equipped with the necessary skills to fight the
vice. She welcomed the newly recruited officers to Zacc.
Justice Matanda-Moyo said; “You have all come from various
back- grounds which include law, tax, audit, forensic science, security,
financial intelligence and accounting, among others.
“Accepting to be employed by Zacc is not only a
confirmation that you are committed to serving your country, but an endorsement
that above everything else you have the passion to fight cor- ruption,” she
said.
Justice Matanda-Moyo said cor- ruption was a specialised
crime which required special knowledge and chal- lenged officers to execute
their duties transparently, professionally, diligently and without fear or
favour.
She said it was a known fact that cor- ruption was evolving
due to its transnational nature, networks of criminals involved, increased
globalisation and technological advancements.
“Criminals do not sleep, they continuously devise new
methods of avoiding detection and convictions, consequently making a mockery of
our justice delivery system,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.
“Hence, it is vital that we respond to these situations by
continuously enhancing our skills to ensure that we move with the evolving pace
of corruption. We need to sharpen our financial investigation techniques and
make use of digital forensics for uncovering corruption.”
Justice Matanda-Moyo said Zacc, they promised to execute
their mandate without prejudice and to be competent, diligent and committed.
The event was attended by Com- missioner-General Godwin
Matanga, Judicial Service Commission secretary Mr Walter Chikwana and other
senior Government officials. Herald
