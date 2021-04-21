WIFE ASSISTS HUBBY TO RAPE NIECE (9), TWO WEEKS AFTER MARRIAGE

A newly married 36 -year-old woman and her husband have been slapped with a 17-year-jail term each after the later raped a Grade 1 pupil with the assistance of his wife and infected the complainant with an STI.

The complainant who is a niece of the husband Benson Moyo (26), was raped sometime in March 2020. Magistrate Phatekile Msipa suspended two years of the sentence on condition that that the two don’t commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The State said Benson and his wife Tafadzwa Moyo (36) who is 10 years older than him were married for two weeks when they visited the husband’s aunt for introductions in Zvishavane.

They stayed at the auntie’s place for two days; on the third day they were left in custody of the auntie’s daughter after the latter put up at a funeral in the neighborhood.

Prosecutor Talent Tadenyika said after supper the minor was asked to clean the kitchen and she took some pots to the other room and Moyo followed her.

While outside Moyo grabbed the minor and pushed her to the ground and held the minor’s hands tightly while calling the husband to come and have sex with the complainant.

Moyo responded and raped the minor and the complainant was left with bruises on her thighs, buttocks and legs.

The matter came to light three days later when the minor could no longer walk and she had a bad smell attributed to an STI infection. A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the two.

Magistrate Msipa said that Tafadzwa might not have participated in the actual act of rape but her actions are equal to the offence. Masvingo Mirror