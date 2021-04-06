WE WILL SHUT DOWN NIGHTCLUBS : COPS

Government has threatened to cancel liquor licences for
beerhalls, bars and nightclubs found in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown
regulations.
Pabloz was open at the weekend for a party
Under the current COVID-19 regulations, bars, nightclubs
and beerhalls are supposed to sell beer, but not allow sit-ins.
But following an increase in cases of operators allowing
patrons to sit in, police yesterday said the Liquor Licensing Board would take
immediate action against operators found on the wrong side of the law.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi: “Operators who defied the law during the Easter
holiday in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and other towns are being dealt
with. Police will ensure that licences are confiscated and handed over to the
relevant government arms for stipulated penalties to be effected,” he said.
Meanwhile, police said they recorded 231 road traffic
accidents, 25 fatal ones with 26 deaths and 149 injuries during the Easter
holidays. Newsday
