WAR ON DRUGS : 58 ARRESTED

Another 58 more people have been arrested since last week on allegations of selling dangerous drugs and smoking mbanje in and around Harare, as the police operation targeting drug peddlers continues.

This brings the total number of those arrested so far to 201. A police crackdown on drug peddlers and syndicates started recently, with 143 peddlers arrested and their bases destroyed in raids focusing on Harare and Chitungwiza.

Those raids concentrated on Mbare, Chitungwiza, Mabvuku, Epworth, Dzivarasekwa, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Southview and Highfield.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said yesterday that the police were still active in the operation.

“So far 58 more people have been arrested during the ongoing operation, bringing the total number of those arrested to 201,” he said. “Most of them were arrested while smoking mbanje, while others were caught selling sex-enhancing tablets and other illicit drugs such as BronCleer.

“The operation is, however, continuing and we are aware that there are some drug peddlers who are operating underground, but definitely the law will catch up with them.”

Asst Comm Nyathi appealed for information that might led to the arrest of the drug cartels or syndicates. In most suburbs, criminal dealers sell dangerous drugs to adults and children in broad day light.

Besides mbanje, probably still the most popular illegal drug, other commonly abused drugs are crystal methamphetamine commonly known as “mutoriro”, “dombo” or “guka”, plus ganja cakes, a prohibited cough syrup called BronCleer (bronco), and illicit beers known as “musombodhiya” in street lingo.

Cocaine has been appearing ,with a recent “drug mule” found with 4,3kg as he tried to enter Zimbabwe.

Last Friday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said drug cartels and individuals peddling drugs in Zimbabwe or using the country as a transit point will be hunted down.

Police are conducting drug abuse awareness campaigns countrywide with a view to save the masses from the devastating effects of the dangerous substances.

The CID Drugs and Narcotics section recently embarked on an operation to curb drug abuse code-named “No to drug and substance abuse” and a number of suspects were rounded up. At least 30 suspects were arrested for abusing and dealing in illicit drugs in this initial round up.

According to the police, the illicit drugs in circulation in the country are classified into the following categories: depressants, stimulants and hallucinogens, narcotics, skin lighteners, body enlargement products and sex enhancers. Drug abuse is also contributing to the rise in commission of serious offences, the police said. Herald