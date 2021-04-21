WAR ON DRUGS : 58 ARRESTED

Another 58 more people have been arrested since last week on allegations of selling dangerous drugs and smoking mbanje in and around Harare, as the police operation targeting drug peddlers continues.
This brings the total number of those arrested so far to
201. A police crackdown on drug peddlers and syndicates started recently, with
143 peddlers arrested and their bases destroyed in raids focusing on Harare and
Chitungwiza.
Those raids concentrated on Mbare, Chitungwiza, Mabvuku,
Epworth, Dzivarasekwa, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Southview and Highfield.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said yesterday that the police were still active in the operation.
“So far 58 more people have been arrested during the
ongoing operation, bringing the total number of those arrested to 201,” he
said. “Most of them were arrested while smoking mbanje, while others were
caught selling sex-enhancing tablets and other illicit drugs such as BronCleer.
“The operation is, however, continuing and we are aware
that there are some drug peddlers who are operating underground, but definitely
the law will catch up with them.”
Asst Comm Nyathi appealed for information that might led to
the arrest of the drug cartels or syndicates. In most suburbs, criminal dealers
sell dangerous drugs to adults and children in broad day light.
Besides mbanje, probably still the most popular illegal
drug, other commonly abused drugs are crystal methamphetamine commonly known as
“mutoriro”, “dombo” or “guka”, plus ganja cakes, a prohibited cough syrup
called BronCleer (bronco), and illicit beers known as “musombodhiya” in street
lingo.
Cocaine has been appearing ,with a recent “drug mule” found
with 4,3kg as he tried to enter Zimbabwe.
Last Friday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister
Kazembe Kazembe said drug cartels and individuals peddling drugs in Zimbabwe or
using the country as a transit point will be hunted down.
Police are conducting drug abuse awareness campaigns
countrywide with a view to save the masses from the devastating effects of the
dangerous substances.
The CID Drugs and Narcotics section recently embarked on an
operation to curb drug abuse code-named “No to drug and substance abuse” and a
number of suspects were rounded up. At least 30 suspects were arrested for
abusing and dealing in illicit drugs in this initial round up.
According to the police, the illicit drugs in circulation
in the country are classified into the following categories: depressants,
stimulants and hallucinogens, narcotics, skin lighteners, body enlargement
products and sex enhancers. Drug abuse is also contributing to the rise in
commission of serious offences, the police said. Herald
