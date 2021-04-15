TEEN DOMESTIC WORKER RAPES EMPLOYER'S TODDLER

An eighteen-year-old domestic worker was last week arrested for allegedly raping his employer’s four-year-old granddaughter in Mutoko, after the grandmother had left the toddler in his custody.

Spencer Gonyora allegedly took advantage of his employer’s absence and raped the toddler inside a maize drying hole, before promising to give her some goodies if she did not disclose the offence.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrest and said investigations were in progress.

“The accused will soon appear in court facing a rape charge,” he said. It is alleged that on April 10 at around 2:30pm, the victim, who had been left in Gonyora’s custody was playing under a maize drying hole at the farm house with her sibling.

The victim’s grandmother had gone to the fields. It is alleged that Gonyora lifted the victim up while she was playing and into the drying hole with where he raped her once.

He then promised to give the victim some goodies if she remained silent and left the scene. Upon arrival, the victim’s grandmother returned from the fields and found that her two granddaughters were missing.

She searched for the children until she heard some voices from the drying hole, which is 20 metres away from the house. She found the victim inside the maize drying hole while her younger sister was outside.

This prompted her to question the victim how she had gotten into the drying hole by herself.

It is alleged that the victim revealed the matter to her grandmother who made a report at ZRP Marondera Rural. Police attended the scene and arrested the accused. Herald