SOLAR BOREHOLES VANDALISED IN MASVINGO

Eight of the 12 taps at a solar powered borehole installed by Christian Care to alleviate water woes in the populous suburbs of Runyararo West and Victoria Ranch in Masvingo have been vandalised and stolen.

This has piled misery on more than 500 residents of Runyararo West and Victoria Ranch who have come to depend on the borehole for water particularly in the last two weeks that the city has been completely dry.

Masvingo acting town clerk Edward Mukaratirwa said he was not aware of the theft.

Runyararo West borehole committee chairperson Lenah Mateko confirmed the story and told The Mirror that residents are now paying US$1 each a month to pay security guards who protect the borehole.

The borehole is located between Runyararo West and Victoria Ranch and some residents drive from as far as Majange to get water from it. The residents woke up on Saturday morning to the shock of their life to find three-quarters of the taps stripped and long winding queues on the remaining four.

Efforts to get a comment from Christian Care were futile.

“Eight taps were stolen on Saturday and residents are now paying US$1 each for the security guards. We have four 335 watts solar panels, a water engine, pipes and water tanks which need to be protected overnight,” said Mateko.

The borehole has four 10 000l water tanks. Masvingo Mirror