SLEEPING BUHERA TWINS BURN TO DEATH

Buhera twins, Takudzwa and Tanyaradzwa Machaka (6) were burnt to death at Machaka Village in chief Nerutanga’s area in Buhera when the hut in which they were sleeping with their mother caught fire on Monday night.

The family lost all its clothes, blankets and harvested crop in the fire. Efforts to get a comment from Manicaland Police Spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda were futile.

Sources told Chipinge Times that the hut which served as both the kitchen and bedroom caught fire at around 930pm when Melody Zimbondi (31) was sleeping with her four children Rumbidzai Chikomo (13), Takudzwa (6), Tanyaradzwa (6) and Tinotenda Machaka (3).

Zimbondi woke up to choking smoke and realized that the hut was on fire. She called out neighbours who managed to rescue Rumbidzai and Tinotenda who were however, seriously burnt and are in critical condition.

The twins could not be retrieved from the hut as the fire intensified and they were burnt beyond recognition.

Zimbondi sustained some burns and Rumbidzai and Tinotenda were rushed to Murambinda Hospital. Masvingo Mirror