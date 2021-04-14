SLEEPING BUHERA TWINS BURN TO DEATH

The family lost all its clothes, blankets and harvested
crop in the fire. Efforts to get a comment from Manicaland Police Spokesperson
Inspector Luxson Chananda were futile.
Sources told Chipinge Times that the hut which served as
both the kitchen and bedroom caught fire at around 930pm when Melody Zimbondi
(31) was sleeping with her four children Rumbidzai Chikomo (13), Takudzwa (6),
Tanyaradzwa (6) and Tinotenda Machaka (3).
Zimbondi woke up to choking smoke and realized that the hut
was on fire. She called out neighbours who managed to rescue Rumbidzai and
Tinotenda who were however, seriously burnt and are in critical condition.
The twins could not be retrieved from the hut as the fire
intensified and they were burnt beyond recognition.
Zimbondi sustained some burns and Rumbidzai and Tinotenda
were rushed to Murambinda Hospital. Masvingo Mirror
