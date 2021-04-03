SATANISM : TEACHER CHASED AWAY FROM NEW SCHOOL

A female teacher transferred from Chimana Secondary School following a storm over Satanism was booed, insulted and chased from her new school when she arrived to assume duty on Monday, Chipinge Times has gathered.
The teacher (name supplied) had to make a hasty retreat from
Musani Secondary to the bus stop as a group of villagers and pupils followed
her hailing insults, booing at her and shouting out “the witch must leave”.
Chipinge District Schools Inspector, Richard Gabaza said he
was out of the office when contacted for comment.
Sources said parents and pupils turned up once they heard
that the teacher had arrived in the school. The teacher and one of her
colleagues were ejected out Chimana following the death of a teacher and
allegations that pupils were collapsing after seeing snakes in the classrooms.
The parents were led in the protest by Mutape Walter
Mushakavanhu and Mutape Gwama.
Mushakavanhu confirmed the development.
He said the lady teacher was co-operative. He approached
her at the school and told her that she was not wanted in the community and she
allegedly nodded and said she understood and started packing her belongings
ready to leave.
“I talked to her and she said she would comply. Matters
came to a head when she visited one of the teachers’ houses and we told her
that our patience was running out. We told her to leave the place as soon as
possible,” said Mushakavanhu.
Mushakavanhu said that he had read about the woman in a
story posted on social media by Chipinge Times. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a comment