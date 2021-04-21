RUVHENEKO AND KASUKUWERE'S DAUGHTER DIVORCING HUSBANDS

Top TV and radio personality Ruvheneko Elsie Mafara née Parirenyatwa is divorcing her husband of almost seven years, at least on paper, saying their union has irretrievably broken down.
The daughter of former health minister and Zanu PF member
David Parirenyatwa said in High Court summons that her marriage to Tendai Basil
Mafara was solemnized on April 19, 2014, only to run aground two years later in
2016 when the affection vanished and the two stopped living together.
Her divorce is one of 300 separation cases filed so far
this year out of 1,556 cases before the High Court.
“My marriage relationship with the defendant has
irretrievably broken down to the extent that there is no reasonable prospect of
the restoration between us of a normal marriage relationship,” said Ruvheneko.
She added: “Defendant and I have been unable to maintain
common interests or a loving relationship as should subsist between husband and
wife and defendant and have been living apart since October 2016 and have no
intentions of resuming cohabitation with each other. This is confirmed by the
defendant who signed an affidavit of waiver consenting to the divorce.”
The talented journalist, who has worked for ZiFM Stereo and
Star FM, and runs a syndicated current affairs program on ZBC TV told the court
that “neither defendant nor I are owners of any immovable property and there
are no children of our marriage.”
According to court papers, Ruvheneko and Mafara have agreed
on how to share their assets save for a Mercedes Benz ML 350 which Ruvheneko
wants if granted by the court.
Neither of them is claiming maintenance. Their case was
filed on March 31, 2021, and was scheduled for hearing on April 15. The order
is yet to be availed.
Meanwhile, the daughter of another former Zanu PF minister
Saviour Kasukuwere, Natasha Lucian Nyasha Zinyemba née Kasukuwere, and her
husband Shingirai David Zinyemba are also calling time after just a year of
matrimony.
Natasha cited “irreconcilable differences” in court papers, adding that her husband told her their union would not work after getting married on December 6, 2019.
“The marriage between the parties has broken down
irretrievably to such an extent that the parties can no longer live together as
husband and wife, more particularly, in that the plaintiff and defendant have
irreconcilable differences which are incapable of resolution,” Natasha said.
“The defendant has specifically told the plaintiff that he
has grown out of the marital union and he does not wish to continue forcing the
relationship,” Natasha said, adding there were no reasonable prospects for
their relationship to be restored.
There are also no maintenance claims involved. On the sharing
of property, Natasha wants a Mercedes Benz GL350d with a South African
registration number, a chandelier, art pieces, utensils, and household
furniture currently situate in their kitchen, dining room, and lounge while her
husband gets the rest of the property.
Zinyemba once filed a notice to defend but later withdrew.
The matter was heard on an unopposed roll on April 14, 2021. A court ruling is
pending. Zimlive
