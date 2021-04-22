PUPIL STABS CLASSMATE WITH OKAPI KNIFE IN BYO

IN a dramatic incident, a Form Four pupil at Lobengula High School in Bulawayo stabbed his classmate on the shoulder with an okapi knife as punishment for poking fun at him while in class.

According to a source at the school, the mini-drama which lasted about 10 minutes happened on Monday outside the school premises.

The source said while Mike Siziba (16) and his classmate Simbarashe Manjokota were a few metres away from the school premises, heading home, their fellow classmate Keith Mlauzi (17) approached them while huffing in heavy anger.

“He started accusing Mike of being in the habit of poking fun at him when in class thereby belittling him. The situation became tense as the angry Keith started to push and shove Mike,” said a teacher who requested strict anonymity.

The situation spiralled out of control and Keith being on a mission to settle a score, fumbled in his pocket and took out a knife and stabbed Mike on the shoulder.

“He left the knife stuck on his shoulder and ran away. Mike writhed in agony. Luckily a senior teacher arrived at the scene and rendered first aid on him before he phoned an ambulance which came after about 30 minutes. He was ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was treated,” said the teacher.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident: “We arrested a 17-year-old student who stabbed his classmate after he accused him of poking fun at him in class. We condemn school bullying and would like to warn such learners who engage in bullying, that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.” B Metro