NO RENT : LANDLADY REMOVES ROOF

A Glen View landlady on Saturday removed doors and roofing sheets from her house to force defaulting tenants to pay rentals.
The incident left four children sleeping in the open as the
landlady demanded that the children’s mothers pay up.
Two sisters only identified as Tsitsi and Mai Chelsea
confirmed their failure to pay rentals arguing that Covid-19 negatively
affected their sources of income.
Their effort to seek protection from Glen View police hit a
brick wall when law enforcement agencies referred them to rent board for
determination of their case.
Tsitsi and Mai Chelsea initially hired three men to stop
any removal of doors and roofing sheets but the landlady identified as Mai Diza
arrived in the company of a stronger team ordering the removal.
“Akuudzai kuti mudzosere marata ndiyani? Kurumidzai kubvisa
izvezvi nekuti police haina kuti dzoserai,” Mai Diza was heard shouting drawing
attention of neighbours.
Mai Diza told H-Metro that the two had not been paying
rentals, water and electricity bills.
“Vakadzi ava vari kugara pamba vasingabhadhare imba kwe
nine months uye mvura nemagetsi” said Mai Diza.
“The two gave excuses for the past nine months and for the
past three years they have not been paying water and electricity bills.
“Havana varume vanongoita zvekutengesa mutoriro nekufara
nevarume vakawanda vasingade kubhadhara rent yepanorara vana vavo.
“It is better for them to look for alternative
accommodation,” she said. Tsitsi told H-Metro that her mother who is based in
South Africa had not been sending them money as she used to do.
“We have been receiving money for our rentals from our
mother who is based in South Africa and Covid-19 induced lockdown has affected
her incomes,” said Tsitsi. “Mai Diza came in the company of some guys and
removed roofing sheets and doors leaving us and our children exposed to
mosquitoes and cold.
“She refused to accept our payment of US$45 for the three
rooms we rent leaving us exposed.
“We took the matter to police and we were referred to rent
board.
“Ndapererwa ndakatarisa vana vangu nevasisi wangu
ndikafunga kutora vakomana vandinoshanda navo kuti vauye vadzosere marata,”
said Tsitsi before Mai Diza suddenly arrived to disrupt the interview. H Metro
