MISSING BOY FOUND HANGING

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy from Maphisa, Matobo District in Matabeleland South was found hanging from a tree branch after going missing for five days.
Busisa Lunga left home on April 11 around 4PM to round up
donkeys at Msetshane grazing lands but never returned home.
His uncle, whom he lived with, informed other villagers the
next day upon realising that Busisa had not returned home.
Matabeleland South Provincial Spokesperson Inspector
Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident that left villagers in shock.
“I can confirm that Busisa Lunga, 13 years old was found
hanging from a tree branch on April 16, five days after he had been reported
missing,” said Insp Mangena. She said his uncle Mr Mthunzi Lunga informed
villagers on April 12 leading to a search.
“Villagers continued searching for him until his body was
discovered hanging from a tree in Msetshane grazing lands on April 16 at around
6PM,” said Insp Mangena.
“A report was made to the police and the body was taken to
a local hospital for post-mortem. Busisa did not have any bruises on him and
did not leave a suicide note to inform people on why he hanged himself.”
Insp Mangena urged parents and guardians to give themselves
time to talk to children and find out if there is anything bothering them and
also offer counselling from time to time.
Busisa did not live with his biological parents and it
seems something must have been bothering him for him to commit suicide,’’ said
Insp Mangena.
“Therefore, I urge guardians to sit down and talk to
children every now and then and give them counselling to avoid scenarios where
children fail to talk to someone and end up taking their own lives,” said Insp
Mangena.
Sources close to the family said the boy had not been
emotionally well since the death of his mother in January. Chronicle
