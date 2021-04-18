MISSING BOY FOUND HANGING

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy from Maphisa, Matobo District in Matabeleland South was found hanging from a tree branch after going missing for five days.

Busisa Lunga left home on April 11 around 4PM to round up donkeys at Msetshane grazing lands but never returned home.

His uncle, whom he lived with, informed other villagers the next day upon realising that Busisa had not returned home.

Matabeleland South Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident that left villagers in shock.

“I can confirm that Busisa Lunga, 13 years old was found hanging from a tree branch on April 16, five days after he had been reported missing,” said Insp Mangena. She said his uncle Mr Mthunzi Lunga informed villagers on April 12 leading to a search.

“Villagers continued searching for him until his body was discovered hanging from a tree in Msetshane grazing lands on April 16 at around 6PM,” said Insp Mangena.

“A report was made to the police and the body was taken to a local hospital for post-mortem. Busisa did not have any bruises on him and did not leave a suicide note to inform people on why he hanged himself.”

Insp Mangena urged parents and guardians to give themselves time to talk to children and find out if there is anything bothering them and also offer counselling from time to time.

Busisa did not live with his biological parents and it seems something must have been bothering him for him to commit suicide,’’ said Insp Mangena.

“Therefore, I urge guardians to sit down and talk to children every now and then and give them counselling to avoid scenarios where children fail to talk to someone and end up taking their own lives,” said Insp Mangena.

Sources close to the family said the boy had not been emotionally well since the death of his mother in January. Chronicle