MDC A MP RAPES WOMAN AT GUNPOINT

MDC Alliance legislator for Budiriro Costa Machingauta has appeared in court accused of threatening a woman with a gun before raping her.
He was not asked to plead to the allegations when he
appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko yesterday. Machingauta was
remanded in custody to April 23 and was advised to apply for bail at the High
Court.
It is alleged that on April 4, Machingauta picked up the
woman at her father’s place in Mabvuku and accused her of stealing his mobile
phone.
He allegedly drove to the city centre and parked at a food
outlet at the corner of Kwame Nkrumah Street and Julius Nyerere Way and ordered
other occupants in the vehicle to disembark and buy food.
Machingauta remained in the vehicle with the woman before
he allegedly produced a gun and threatened her. The MDC Alliance legislator is
accused of then raping the woman.
Machingauta is also facing another charge of pointing a
firearm at another woman he had offered a lift while demanding to know the
whereabouts of the woman he claimed to have stolen his mobile phone. Daily News
