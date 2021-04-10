MDC A MP RAPES WOMAN AT GUNPOINT

MDC Alliance legislator for Budiriro Costa Machingauta has appeared in court accused of threatening a woman with a gun before raping her.

He was not asked to plead to the allegations when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko yesterday. Machingauta was remanded in custody to April 23 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is alleged that on April 4, Machingauta picked up the woman at her father’s place in Mabvuku and accused her of stealing his mobile phone.

He allegedly drove to the city centre and parked at a food outlet at the corner of Kwame Nkrumah Street and Julius Nyerere Way and ordered other occupants in the vehicle to disembark and buy food.

Machingauta remained in the vehicle with the woman before he allegedly produced a gun and threatened her. The MDC Alliance legislator is accused of then raping the woman.

Machingauta is also facing another charge of pointing a firearm at another woman he had offered a lift while demanding to know the whereabouts of the woman he claimed to have stolen his mobile phone. Daily News