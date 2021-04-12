MARRIED MEN CLASH OVER MARRIED WOMAN

A row over married woman landed a Chitungwiza man in deep
trouble on Sunday after two men clashed.
Katonha
Emilia Katonha, a vendor at Chikwanha Shopping center was
yesterday left exposed of her shenanigans after her boyfriend, Tonderayi
Munodawafa, caught her with another man.
Katonha and Munodawafa are both married and claim their
affair gave birth to a four-year-old child.
According to Munodawafa, he was about to take Katonha as
his second wife.
“I caught her with another man who she said was her uncle
but surprisingly she didn’t know his last name neither did he know hers.
“I confronted the two when the man in question started
calling her and she couldn’t pick his calls in my presence. I forged a plan and
followed her to a nearby road where she was picked up.
“After catching them i reported the matter to police who
referred us to the Civil Court,” said Munodawafa. Katonha later pressed charges
against Munodawafa claiming he had stolen her documents.
“He is not my husband and he is always jealous of me
whenever he sees me with another man.
“I have been seeing him for the past 6 years now and he
introduced me to his wife and we are in good books. He is just insecure and
pretends like he knows all my relatives, he is not entitled to anything that’s
mine.
“After our misunderstanding he took away papers for my
residential stand claiming the property was his when I used my own money to buy
it,” said Katonha.
She said she only got involved with Munodawafa as revenge
to her husband’s cheating. “My husband is stationed in Gweru, he is fully aware
of my relationship with Munodawafa and they are on talking terms.
“I have three children with my hubby and I only started
seeing my boyfriend after catching him in bed with several other women.
“I tried breaking up with Munodawafa on a couple of times
but we end up being together again,” she said.
Munodawafa’s wife who spoke on anonymity said she was aware
of the two’s relationship and was surprised why they had taken their matter to
the police.
“This woman was introduced to me by my husband and I
accepted her as his soon to be second wife.
“However, I am surprised why they have decided to take
their fight to the public, I live in Seke rural and had to rush here to try and
mend them.
“I wasn’t aware that she was married and had other children
and the man she was caught with is not even her close relatives, which means
she was seeing another man behind our husband,” she said.
Efforts to get comment from the man caught with Katonha
were fruitless after his mobile phone went unanswered and eventually turned
off. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment