MAN KILLED OVER WOMAN AT SHEBEEN

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man following a brawl over a woman at a shebeen in Emganwini suburb on Monday.
The now-deceased Mr Nkosana Chipepera was stabbed by a man
only identified as Vincent. Mr Chipepera was drinking beer with Vincent before
a fight broke out between the two over a woman identified as Ms Thandolwenkosi
Nkomo.
Mr Chipepera died on the spot after he was stabbed with an
unknown object.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident yesterday.
“One of the patrons only known as Vincent had a
misunderstanding with Mr Chipepera over a woman whom they both claimed to be
their girlfriend. Vincent took an unknown object and stabbed Mr Chipepera below
the armpit,” said Insp Ncube.
He said Mr Chipepera collapsed in the sitting room and soon
after the stabbing Vincent fled from the scene.
“An ambulance was called and upon arrival, the ambulance
crew confirmed Mr Chipepera dead and his body was taken to UBH after police
attended the scene,” said Insp Ncube.
He appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of
Vincent. Insp Ncube warned those violating lockdown regulations by operating
shebeens that they risk being arrested. Chronicle
